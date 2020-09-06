× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1971—2020)

DeShawn Jones, the son of Willie Sr. and Julia M.(Williams) Jones, was born October 14th , 1971 in Waterloo, Ia.

He Graduated from East High School(Trojans) in Waterloo, Ia. He received his welding certificate from Hawkeye Community College and also his CNA designation. He attended Ellsworth Community College.

He was formerly employed at John Deere, Country View, IBP, Goodyear (Des Moines) and various other jobs.

On August 7th, 1999 he married Nicole Braniff and from this union he was blessed with a son Devon Jones, they later divorced.

DeShawn was a unique individual. (A character) Not only a brother, dad, uncle, nephew, cousin, teammate and new Grandfather. He loved to play softball, to entertain and he loved his family and friends. Most importantly he loved his kids, Alexis, Treyshawn, Devon and his grandson Tritan by Alexis and Tyler. His smile and wit would electrify a room, a moment and a memory that people would never forget. Before he passed, he got to spend some precious moments with his sons Treyshawn and Devon at Thanksgiving. He just recently spent time with his daughter Alexis and first grandson Tritan.