February 3, 1963-September 15, 2022

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Derrick Glenn “DC” Carter passed away at the age of 59. Derrick was born February 3, 1963 to Arthur L. Carter and Dorothy L. Bobo in Waterloo, IA.

Derrick attended Grant Elementary School, Hoover Jr. High School, and West High School (class of 1981). After graduation, Derrick attended Northeast Iowa Technical Institute in Calmar, Iowa where he received his degree in the Residential-Commercial Electrician’s Program. In 1983, Derrick assumed the position of Journeyman Electrician and joined his father’s business. Upon his father’s death in 1997, Derrick became owner and operator of “ Art Carter and Son Electric”.

Derrick was very active in athletics from an early age. He enjoyed baseball, football, and track. He was a member of the 1981 West High School State Championship track team and a member of the 1981 Drake Relays’ 4 x 400 Meter Relay Championship Team. Their Drake Relays’ record stood strong for over 20 years. In later years, golf became his second love and passion, which he enjoyed more than anything—other than his kids and family.

Derrick was a light of the Waterloo community, which he cherished deeply. He was a member of the Black Alliance Social Action Group, which was recognized in 2017 by the Waterloo Homecoming Committee. In 2018, he received the Waterloo Courier’s Diversity Business Award for his outstanding contribution and dedication to the Cedar Valley Community.

Derrick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sampson and Louise Bobo, George and Willie Mae Carter; his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Carter, and his son, Deontae “Skeet” Gaston. Derrick leaves behind to celebrate his life, his sister Valerie (Steve Peterson) of San Diego, CA; and brothers Arthur Jr., of Placentia, CA; Reginale of San Diego, CA; Michael of Waterloo, IA, and Stewart of Bettendorf, IA. Derrick is survived by his former wife, Felicia Horton Carter, and their children, Dairon, Darrell, and Dakar of Waterloo, IA, and Dacia of Philadelphia, PA. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Damani Carter and Makiya Gatson; a great-grandson, Kazmir Gaston; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Derrick attended Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 805 Adams St., Waterloo, Iowa with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the church, continuing for one hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.