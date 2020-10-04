Derald L. Henry
(1935-2020)
Derald L. Henry, 85, of Waterloo, passed away October 1, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born May 2, 1935 to Floyd and Dolly (Harmon) Henry. Derald enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1952, serving during the Korean War. He married Patricia A. Jenkins on September 16, 1955 at the Morningstar Church in Waterloo.
Derald was employed in his early years at Grady Farms Dairy. He was employed at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 30 years, Sears Auto Center for 10 years and retired from Denso after another 14 years.
He is survived by his: his wife; Pat; a son, Timothy (Dawn) Henry; daughters, Chris (Rick) Burrell, Susie Thompson (Brian Quirk) and Missy (Duane) McNeal; 11 grandchildren, Amy, Casey, Ben, Courtney, Emma, Korrie, Colin, Jared, Lucas, Lily and Logan; 11 great grandchildren, Dylan, Claire, Cameron, Archer, Olivia, Brady, Crosby, Caroline, Weston, Timmy and CeCe; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Mae Patchin and Juanita Henry; and a brother-in-law, Terry (Shelia) Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Darwin in infancy and Charles Henry; a sister, Thelma Klatt; and a nephew, Ernie Klatt.
Derald was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church and was a Boy Scout leader.
Derald loved engineering, home projects, aviation, and was a craftsman. He had a wonderful work ethic which he passed along to his family. Derald suffered a stroke in 2002 and courageously battled back, and became affectionately known as the “miracle man”. Derald had numerous cats which benefited from much lap time. He loved his family and we will miss him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight or to Last Hope Animal Rescue of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, Iowa. A celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, with the family available one hour before services. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
