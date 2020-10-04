Derald L. Henry

Derald loved engineering, home projects, aviation, and was a craftsman. He had a wonderful work ethic which he passed along to his family. Derald suffered a stroke in 2002 and courageously battled back, and became affectionately known as the “miracle man”. Derald had numerous cats which benefited from much lap time. He loved his family and we will miss him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight or to Last Hope Animal Rescue of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, Iowa. A celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, with the family available one hour before services. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.