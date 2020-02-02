(1939-2020)
DENVER — Dennis W. Schneider, 80, of Denver, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 31, 1939, in Chicago, son of William and Anastasia (Kaminski) Schneider. On Oct. 11, 1980, Denny married Nancy Konarske at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Denver.
He worked at Granger Chevrolet in Reinbeck, Jim Cordes Ford, Bill Burton’s Crossroads Ford, Witham Crossroads Ford, and Shirey Trucks, all in Waterloo, and retired from John Deery Motors in Cedar Falls.
For several years after he retired, Denny worked part-time at Willow Run Country Club and Martin Health in Denver. Denny was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver.
Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Angela (Jason) Montgomery of Red Oak, and Melissa (Travis) Stueve of Cedar Falls; five grandsons, Reese Montgomery, Drake Montgomery, Teagan Stueve, and Asher Montgomery; a granddaughter, Makenzie Stueve; a brother-in-law, Chuck Miller; and a sister-in-law, Leslie Konarske.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Donna Miller; and two brothers-in-law, Al Randall and Gary Konarske.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Denver. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: to the church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Denny loved his family, especially watching his grandchildren in their many events. Denny enjoyed watching old westerns, the Chicago Bears, boating on the Mississippi with friends, and family vacations with his “girls.”
