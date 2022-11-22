July 1, 1941-November 19, 2022

DYSART-Dennis W. Freet, 81, of Dysart, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 19 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born July 1, 1941 in Waterloo, son of Walter E. and Aurelia M. Thome Freet. He married Rae N. Murphy on Nov. 7, 1964 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo. She died Dec. 2, 2020.

Denny graduated from Jesup High School and Upper Iowa University, Fayette. He was employed with John Deere in reduction control, retiring April 30, 1993. He also ran a business out of his garage for mower repair and maintenance.

He is survived by: a son, Matthew (Amanda) Freet of Waterloo and a daughter, Melanie (Brian) Johnson of Shell Rock; three grandchildren, Elle (Matthew) Wilkison, Taylor (Brittany) Johnson and Kendahl Freet; a great granddaughter, Artie; a brother, Randy Freet of Fresno, Calif. and two sisters, Darlys (Ed) Hughes of Laurel, Md., and Dixie Smith of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his wife, and a sister, Bonnie Freet.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials: UnityPoint Hospice or Cedar Valley Hospice.

