Dennis Vance

Born in Princeton, MN in 1940 to Thomas and Dorothy (Allison) Vance, Denny graduated from Princeton High School. He went on to get Bachelor Degrees in Music and Art Education from St. Cloud State University and a Master of Music Education Degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

From age 14, Denny worked as a “gigging” musician, playing trumpet in numerous ensembles from polka bands to jazz bands to symphonic orchestras. He worked for a year as a commercial artist and was a musician and host for a regional, weekly television show for 13 years. He started his teaching career in Rake, IA before moving to Cedar Falls, where he was a band director for 30 years with the Waterloo schools retiring in 1997. A self-described “jack-of-all arts,” he was also very active with the Old Creamery Theater in Garrison, IA and the Waterloo Community Playhouse as actor, director, and designer for 34 years. While living in Cedar Falls, Denny met his wife, Kara Readshaw. A gifted craftsman, he built their house and they built their home on the Wapsipinicon River and golf course in Independence, IA where they’ve lived since 1994. They married in 1997 at Monet’s Water Lily Garden in Giverny, France