{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis T. Gerholdt

Dennis Gerholdt

(1963-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Dennis Truman Gerholdt, 55, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 22, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Cedar Falls.

He was born Aug. 29, 1963, in Cedar Falls. He married Karen Leggett on June 20, 1987, in Sioux City.

He was a 1981 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and a 1985 graduate of Iowa State University. Dennis was a farmer for many years north of Cedar Falls.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Dana (Kelsi Millermon) Gerholdt of Shell Rock; a daughter, Whitney (Ryan) Gerst of Waverly; four grandchildren, Sofia, Eliana, Ryley and Finley Gerst, all of Waverly; and a special family member, Araiah.

Preceded in death by: a son, Trevor Gerholdt; paternal grandparents, Letha and Delbert Gerholdt; and maternal grandparents, Kathryn and Wilburn Thompson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, followed by a private burial service. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, and one hour before services Tuesday, both at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Retrieving Freedom North. The family requests no flowers or plants.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dennis T. Gerholdt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments