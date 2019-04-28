Dennis T. Gerholdt

(1963-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Dennis Truman Gerholdt, 55, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 22, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Cedar Falls.
He was born Aug. 29, 1963, in Cedar Falls. He married Karen Leggett on June 20, 1987, in Sioux City.
He was a 1981 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and a 1985 graduate of Iowa State University. Dennis was a farmer for many years north of Cedar Falls.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Dana (Kelsi Millermon) Gerholdt of Shell Rock; a daughter, Whitney (Ryan) Gerst of Waverly; four grandchildren, Sofia, Eliana, Ryley and Finley Gerst, all of Waverly; and a special family member, Araiah.
Preceded in death by: a son, Trevor Gerholdt; paternal grandparents, Letha and Delbert Gerholdt; and maternal grandparents, Kathryn and Wilburn Thompson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, followed by a private burial service. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, and one hour before services Tuesday, both at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Retrieving Freedom North. The family requests no flowers or plants.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.