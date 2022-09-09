Dennis Robert Mitchell was born on September 26, 1938, in Waterloo, the son of Robert and Mildred (Carr) Mitchell. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1956. Dennis served his country in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He was a lifelong member of the Geneseo United Methodist Church. Dennis was united in marriage to Marlys Lucile White on June 13, 1964, at the Melbourne Christian Church in Melbourne. The couple lived on the family farm in Geneseo Township in Tama County, until moving to the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls in 2017. Dennis died at the age of 83 on September 7, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Claudette Sharp and Norma Owens. Dennis is survived by his wife; children, Susan (Tom) Burzlaff of Muscatine, Paul (Tammi) Mitchell of Waterloo, and Linda (Brian) Horn of Madrid; and his grandchildren, Samuel Burzlaff, Melissa Burzlaff, Emma Mitchell, William Mitchell, Jacob Horn, and Lauren Horn. The funeral will be on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Geneseo United Methodist Church, followed by the burial in the church cemetery. The visitation will be on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. All who are attending the visitation or service are asked to wear a facemask. Please direct memorials to the Geneseo United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is assisting the family.