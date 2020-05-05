Dennis R. Henderson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1949-2020)

INDEPENDENCE – Dennis Ray ‘Denny’ Henderson, 70 of Davidson, N.C., died May 1.

He was born Oct. 28, 1949, in Coggon, son of Harold and Waneitta (Ayers) Henderson. Denny retired in 2001 from Aristech Chemicals Corp. in Pittsburgh.

Survivors: his wife, Roxann (Esch) Henderson; a daughter, Tricia (Paul) Lombardi; grandchildren, Sophia and Annabelle Lombardi; his brothers, Steve (Jackie) Henderson and Roger (Debbie) Henderson.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Lisa Henderson.

Services: A celebration of his life will be held in the Lake Norman area when it is safe to socially interact and he will be laid to rest in Independence at a date to come.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity.

Online condolences at www.reifffamilycenter.com.

He enjoyed golfing, walking, listening to music, yard work, cooking and spending time with friends and family, most of all his two granddaughters.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.