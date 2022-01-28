Dennis R. “Denny” Hospodarsky

June 25, 1954-January 25, 2022

WATERLOO-Dennis R. “Denny” Hospodarsky, 67, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at home. He was born June 25, 1954, in Waterloo, the son of Arthur and Viola (Taylor) Hospodarsky.

Denny graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1972. He continued his education at Hawkeye Tech earning an engineering certificate.

He worked for 30 years at John Deere until his retirement in August 2002.

Denny was a member of the UAW Local 838. He dabbled in the stock market and enjoyed watching old tv shows. He was known for having a sweet tooth, indulging especially in kolaches and peanut butter. Family meant the world to him especially his great-nieces & nephews. He looked forward to holiday get-togethers, always in charge of bringing the pies. Dennis was always nostalgic about the family vacations he took in his younger years.

Survived by two nephews, Toby (Emily) Knoop and Chad (Terry Smoothers) Knoop; niece, Stacy (Monty) Chambers; brother-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Knoop all of Des Moines; several great-nieces & nephews; and a great-great-nephew.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Knoop; and great-niece, Abby Knoop.

Funeral Services: 1:00 pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa)

Visitation: One hour prior to services at Garden View Chapel

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials: May be directed to the family

