June 30, 1942-October 10, 2021
WATERLOO–Dennis Michael (Mike) Dietz, 79, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 10, 2021 of an apparent heart attack.
He was born on June 30, 1942 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Hugh and Esther (Greene) Dietz. Mike spent all of his life in Waterloo, except for a stint in Germany while in the Army (1966 – 1968). He worked thirty years in maintenance at John Deere, retiring in 1990 at 48 years old. From then on, Mike “worked” on his passion – building street rods from old cars and trucks. He enjoyed driving these in the 4th Street Cruise and aimed to have a new one for each cruise. Mike kept all his vehicles and readily gave people tours of his factory full of these creations. Mike was a good man and will be remembered for his integrity and honesty, love of life, love of ladies, and his wonderful sense of humor.
Mike is survived by sister Diane (Paul) Wilson of Garnavillo, three nieces and their families, numerous cousins, and special friends Todd and Julie Ilax. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane Grandon.
Per Mike’s wishes, there will be no services held. Anyone interested are asked to email memories or thoughts of Mike to his sister at diwilson0225@gmail.com. These will be shared as a written memorial for Mike in a future addition of the Courier’s Celebration magazine.
