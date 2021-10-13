Dennis Michael (Mike) Dietz

He was born on June 30, 1942 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Hugh and Esther (Greene) Dietz. Mike spent all of his life in Waterloo, except for a stint in Germany while in the Army (1966 – 1968). He worked thirty years in maintenance at John Deere, retiring in 1990 at 48 years old. From then on, Mike “worked” on his passion – building street rods from old cars and trucks. He enjoyed driving these in the 4th Street Cruise and aimed to have a new one for each cruise. Mike kept all his vehicles and readily gave people tours of his factory full of these creations. Mike was a good man and will be remembered for his integrity and honesty, love of life, love of ladies, and his wonderful sense of humor.