October 26, 1943-February 16, 2021

Dennis Michael Bracken, 77, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 16, at Mercy One Waterloo.

He was born October 26, 1943, in Waterloo, the son of Ernest and Eileen Van Valkenberg Bracken. He married Joan Marie Kehoe on February 19, 1966 in Waterloo.

Dennis served in the National Guard and was employed as a sales representative with Best Foods until his retirement in 2000.

Survivors include: his wife, Joan of Waterloo; his children, Todd (Teresa) Bracken of Waterloo, Scott (Beth) Bracken of Kansas City, KS, and Cheri (Steve) Quirk of Urbandale; nine grandchildren, Michael Bracken, Katlyn Bracken, Sarah Bracken, Eric Bracken, Holly Bracken, Alex Quirk, Jacob Quirk, Zaiah Quirk, and Ciri Quirk; his brother, Steve (Vicki) Bracken of East Dubuque.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Private Family Memorial Service will take place at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Inurnment will take place in the spring at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

