September 3, 2022
Dennis Lee Saak, 74, Nevis, MN passed away Sat. Sept. 3, 2022 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Saak of Nevis; father, A.J. Saak and brother Guy Saak both of Cedar Falls; 2 daughters, Jennifer (Warren) Scouton and Katie (Corey) Steinke; numerous grandchildren; and best friends, Dean and Becky Williams of Cedar Falls. Funeral services are at 11 AM Sat. Oct. 1, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Nevis, MN. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.