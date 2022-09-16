 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Lee Saak

  • 0
Dennis Lee Saak

September 3, 2022

Dennis Lee Saak, 74, Nevis, MN passed away Sat. Sept. 3, 2022 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Saak of Nevis; father, A.J. Saak and brother Guy Saak both of Cedar Falls; 2 daughters, Jennifer (Warren) Scouton and Katie (Corey) Steinke; numerous grandchildren; and best friends, Dean and Becky Williams of Cedar Falls. Funeral services are at 11 AM Sat. Oct. 1, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Nevis, MN. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable video shows dog reuniting with his family after being lost for almost a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News