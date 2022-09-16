Dennis Lee Saak, 74, Nevis, MN passed away Sat. Sept. 3, 2022 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Saak of Nevis; father, A.J. Saak and brother Guy Saak both of Cedar Falls; 2 daughters, Jennifer (Warren) Scouton and Katie (Corey) Steinke; numerous grandchildren; and best friends, Dean and Becky Williams of Cedar Falls. Funeral services are at 11 AM Sat. Oct. 1, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Nevis, MN. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com