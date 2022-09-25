July 15, 1942-September 21, 2022

CEADAR FALLS-Dennis Lee Gaede, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his home of cancer.

He was born on July 15, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Vern and Dorothy (Wallace) Gaede. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1962 and was a member of the Army National Guard. On November 2, 1968, he was united in marriage to Marilyn K. (Mary Kay) Siler in Waterloo. He was a machinist and inspector at Viking Pump before retiring in 2004 after working there for 36 years.

Dennis is survived by his wife, daughter, Denise (Rob) Braden of Cedar Falls; a son, Daniel (Diane) Gaede of Woodbury, MN; and four grandchildren: Reece and Axel Braden, and Koen and Tessa Gaede.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry Gaede and Ronald Gaede (in infancy).

Dennis was a lover of all GM vehicles and kept them in mint condition. He enjoyed spending time with his four special grandchildren. Dennis was a lover of God’s green earth and especially enjoyed mowing lawns and pruning trees and bushes. He was a talented man and had the ability to fix just about anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church and Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.