WATERLOO -- Dennis Dwight Laughlin, 66, of Waterloo, died Saturday at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home after a brief illness.
Dennis was born July 16, 1952, in Burlington, son of Dwight LeRoy and Olive Ellen (James) Laughlin. Dennis graduated in 1971 from Highland High School, Riverside. He was an over the road truck driver for more than 25 years. When he came off the road, he found employment at Omega Cabinets in Waterloo, as their yard driver.
Survived by: his partner, Michelle Shock of Waterloo; her children, Andy, John, Jeff, Kyle and Amanda; two cousins, Mike (Debbie) and Tim (Melissa); and children from a previous marriage, Benjamin, Stacey, Jill and Kevin.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: There will be no viewing, but there will be a short time of gathering for family and friends at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Dennis enjoyed camping; dutch oven cooking; and short, weekend road trips. He was a member of the Iowa Prairie Rose Cookers, Lone Star Dutch Oven Society and the International Dutch Oven Society. He especially enjoyed annual vacations to the National Dutch Oven Gathering, which has been held in various states over the years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.