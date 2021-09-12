Dennis L. Willer

February 21, 1946-September 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Dennis L. Willer, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 10 at his home.

He was born February 21, 1946 in Waterloo, son of Emil “Dutch” and Lavonne “Bonnie” Anderson Willer.

Dennis married Kathy Witt April 12, 1969 in Reinbeck. He graduated from Reinbeck High School and got his machinist's certificate from Hawkeye Tech. He was employed, as a machinist, with several tool & die shops, retiring from North East Machine & Tool in Janesville in 2012.

He served his country honorably in the US Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; a son, Matthew (Becky) Willer of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Michelle (Tony) Stalzer of Zearing; six grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Lily, Drew, Ben and Ella; a sister, Marlene Peters of Reinbeck; a sister-in-law, Rita Willer of Cedar Rapids and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck (Phyllis) Willer and Larry Willer; two sisters, Eleanor Willer and Mae Jean (Bob) Hoeppner and a brother-in-law, Ray Peters.