(1938-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Dennis L. Remmert, 81, of Cedar Falls died Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Traer, son of Arthur and Veryle (Switzer) Remmert. He married Sandra Cawelti on Aug. 12, 1967, in Cedar Falls.
Dennis graduated from Mason City High School in 1956 and attended Iowa State Teachers College where he played football and earned All-American honors in 1959. He earned his B.A. in business and M.A. in physical education and played briefly in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills before injuries forced him to retire. He was a graduate assistant football coach at State College of Iowa (UNI) and coached multiple sports at Iowa Central Community College. He then served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the football program at UNI until 1988, when he became associate professor in the school of Health, Physical Education, and Leisure Services, retiring in 2001.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Chad (Kristen) Remmert and Brad (Ann) Remmert, all of Cedar Falls; and seven grandchildren, Olivia, Jacob, Sydney, Josie, Calli, Katie, and William.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Cleo and Elise; and a brother, Doug.
Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with time of sharing at 7:30 p.m. Visitation also for one hour prior to the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the Dennis Remmert Memorial Scholarship Fund, the University of Northern Iowa Foundation, or the church.
