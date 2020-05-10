Dennis L. Rekers
Dennis L. Rekers passed away May 5, 2020. Born January 5, 1963, son of Verna Cagley and Donald Rekers. Attended Dunkerton school. Most recently employed by Community Motors. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandy, brother Larry, and sister-in-law, Sandy. Survived by sons Mitch (Jenna) of Allison and Zach of Evansdale, sisters Marsha (Earl) Goosen of Kansas and Cindy (Jerry) Kemmer of Waterloo and granddaughters Analena and Braylee. His body has been cremated.

