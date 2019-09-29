{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis Nelson

Dennis Nelson

(1950-2019)

WATERLOO — Dennis L. Nelson, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 26, at ManorCare Health Services.

He was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Waterloo, son of Ralph and Viola Sorenson Nelson.

Dennis graduated from East High School, Waterloo, and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He was employed at the Waterloo Post Office for 28 years.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: two brothers, Larry of Cedar Falls and Robbie (Tempest) of Waterloo; a sister, Sandra (Jeff) Jenkins of Waterloo; and numerous nephews and a niece.

Services: No services will be held at this time. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Dennis enjoyed his time at casinos. He was a diehard sports fan and lifelong follower of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments