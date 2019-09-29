(1950-2019)
WATERLOO — Dennis L. Nelson, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 26, at ManorCare Health Services.
He was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Waterloo, son of Ralph and Viola Sorenson Nelson.
Dennis graduated from East High School, Waterloo, and served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He was employed at the Waterloo Post Office for 28 years.
Survived by: two brothers, Larry of Cedar Falls and Robbie (Tempest) of Waterloo; a sister, Sandra (Jeff) Jenkins of Waterloo; and numerous nephews and a niece.
Services: No services will be held at this time. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Dennis enjoyed his time at casinos. He was a diehard sports fan and lifelong follower of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
