May 16, 1944-July 19, 2021
BRANDON-Dennis L. McFarland, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021, at his rural Brandon home, with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday July 23, 2021 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. with Rev. Luke Evans officiating. Interment will be held at the Brandon Cemetery with U.S. Navy military honors. Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established.
Dennis worked at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo for twenty-nine and a half years. He was a proud member of the Brandon Volunteer Fire Department from 1979 until 2018. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping were favorite activities, as well as attending dirt track races and socializing. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his wife Marie; children, William (Tami) McFarland and Jeffrey (Christine) McFarland, all of LaPorte City, Denise (Eddie) Biretz of Fairbank, Debra (Joel) Swanson of Maquoketa; 8 grandchildren, Ashley Hess, Marrysa Harkness, Timmy McFarland, Magan Biretz, Morgan Biretz, Madilynn Biretz, Ethan Biretz, and Tanner Swanson; 4 brothers, Cliff (Nancy) McFarland, Darryl (Lorraine) McFarland, Jim (Deb) Jungling, Bill (Deb) Jungling; his sister Sue (Tim) Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.
