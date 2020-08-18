(1949-2020)
Dennis L. Geary, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 15, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.
He was born April 3, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Norman F. and Frances G. Hannaman Geary. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School, 1968, and attended Hawkeye Tech. He served in the US Army for two years during Vietnam. He went on to serve fulltime in the Iowa Army National Guard until retiring as a POL technician after 20 plus years. He married Bonnie L. Nordahl April 17, 1969, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Waterloo; they were longtime members.
Survived by: wife, Waterloo; four sons, Tony and Troy Geary both of Cedar Rapids, Bobby (Annette) Geary, and Justin (Erin) Geary both of Waverly; daughter, Dawn (Jason) Helmrichs, Waverly; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Danette (Steve) Ravn, Cedar Falls‚ and Sabrina (Mike) Queen, Burleson‚ TX. Preceded by: parents; three sisters, Jean Dinius, Marcia Johnson, and Sharon Lampman; an infant brother.
Services: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military Rites by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation 4 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
