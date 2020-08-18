You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis L. Geary
0 entries

Dennis L. Geary

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis L. Geary

(1949-2020)

Dennis L. Geary, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 15, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

He was born April 3, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Norman F. and Frances G. Hannaman Geary. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School, 1968, and attended Hawkeye Tech. He served in the US Army for two years during Vietnam. He went on to serve fulltime in the Iowa Army National Guard until retiring as a POL technician after 20 plus years. He married Bonnie L. Nordahl April 17, 1969, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Waterloo; they were longtime members.

Survived by: wife, Waterloo; four sons, Tony and Troy Geary both of Cedar Rapids, Bobby (Annette) Geary, and Justin (Erin) Geary both of Waverly; daughter, Dawn (Jason) Helmrichs, Waverly; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Danette (Steve) Ravn, Cedar Falls‚ and Sabrina (Mike) Queen, Burleson‚ TX. Preceded by: parents; three sisters, Jean Dinius, Marcia Johnson, and Sharon Lampman; an infant brother.

Services: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military Rites by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation 4 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Geary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News