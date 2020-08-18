Dennis L. Geary

He was born April 3, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Norman F. and Frances G. Hannaman Geary. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School, 1968, and attended Hawkeye Tech. He served in the US Army for two years during Vietnam. He went on to serve fulltime in the Iowa Army National Guard until retiring as a POL technician after 20 plus years. He married Bonnie L. Nordahl April 17, 1969, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Waterloo; they were longtime members.