NEW HAMPTON — Dennis “Denny” Albrecht, 75, of New Hampton, died at home Feb. 5.
He was born in March 1943 in Waterloo, son of John and Grace (Westendorf) Albrecht. On June 18, 1966, he married Sandra Nemmers in Loves Park, Ill.
Dennis graduated from the New Hampton Community School District in 1961. He joined the U.S. Army in August 1961 and served three years of active duty and three years of active reserves. He and Sandra settled in New Hampton, and he was a mechanist by trade.
Survived by: his wife; son, John (Hope) Albrecht of Goose Creek, S.C.; two daughters, Lisa (Doug) Morris-Krohn of Chaska, Minn., and Denise (Matt) Brummond of Granger; six grandchildren, Nathan, Haley, Dylan, Maddison, Elizabeth and Nickolas; five great-grandchildren, Kinsli, Brynlee, David J., Jada and Parker; three brothers, Darrell (Vi), James (Delores) and Charles (Wilda); and a sister, Karolyn (Tom) Upham.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son, Michael.
Celebration of Life: from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hampton, in the Fellowship Hall. A private family interment of ashes will be held following his celebration.
Dennis enjoyed wood working and his garage, fishing, camping, playing cards and watching wrestling and westerns, but most of all, loved time with his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.