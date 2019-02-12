Try 1 month for 99¢
Dennis L. Albrecht

Dennis L. Albrecht

NEW HAMPTON — Dennis “Denny” Albrecht, 75, of New Hampton, died at home Feb. 5.

He was born in March 1943 in Waterloo, son of John and Grace (Westendorf) Albrecht. On June 18, 1966, he married Sandra Nemmers in Loves Park, Ill.

Dennis graduated from the New Hampton Community School District in 1961. He joined the U.S. Army in August 1961 and served three years of active duty and three years of active reserves. He and Sandra settled in New Hampton, and he was a mechanist by trade.

Survived by: his wife; son, John (Hope) Albrecht of Goose Creek, S.C.; two daughters, Lisa (Doug) Morris-Krohn of Chaska, Minn., and Denise (Matt) Brummond of Granger; six grandchildren, Nathan, Haley, Dylan, Maddison, Elizabeth and Nickolas; five great-grandchildren, Kinsli, Brynlee, David J., Jada and Parker; three brothers, Darrell (Vi), James (Delores) and Charles (Wilda); and a sister, Karolyn (Tom) Upham.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son, Michael.

Celebration of Life: from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Hampton, in the Fellowship Hall. A private family interment of ashes will be held following his celebration.

Dennis enjoyed wood working and his garage, fishing, camping, playing cards and watching wrestling and westerns, but most of all, loved time with his family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dennis L. Albrecht (1943-2019)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments