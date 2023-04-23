CEDAR FALLS-Dennis Keith Hamlett, 76, of Cedar Falls, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born February 12, 1947 in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Arnold and Inez (Freemon) Hamlett. Dennis graduated from Starmont High School and served honorably as a combat medic in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Shirley Timmerman and they later divorced. Dennis later married Peg (Morford) Busch on July 31, 2009 in Cedar Falls. He was a heavy equipment operator for Benton County, Iowa, retiring in 2009 after 30 years of service. Dennis enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking. He enjoyed all of the shenanigans of the grand and great grandchildren.