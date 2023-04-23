February 12, 1947-April 8, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Dennis Keith Hamlett, 76, of Cedar Falls, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born February 12, 1947 in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Arnold and Inez (Freemon) Hamlett. Dennis graduated from Starmont High School and served honorably as a combat medic in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Shirley Timmerman and they later divorced. Dennis later married Peg (Morford) Busch on July 31, 2009 in Cedar Falls. He was a heavy equipment operator for Benton County, Iowa, retiring in 2009 after 30 years of service. Dennis enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking. He enjoyed all of the shenanigans of the grand and great grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Peg Hamlett, of Cedar Falls; three daughters, Roman Hamlett of Cedar Rapids, Mindy (Dan Kohl) Woltman of Lisbon and Penny (Matt) Klingelhutz of Maple Plain, Minnesota; two sons, Chad (Yvette) Hamlett of Fairfax and Brian (Amanda) Busch of Williamsburg; 13 grandchildren, Courtney (Rob) Schutzman, Joseph Hamlett, Hannah (Logan) Kalm, Alivia (Alec Fuelberth) Woltman, Mya Woltman, Marissa (Ben) Hauptmann, Connor Hamlett, Dylan (Sabrina) Blattner, Taylor, Savanna, Devin & Nile Busch, and Hudson Klingelhutz; five great grandchildren, Miley, Aiden & Dominic Schutzman, Briar Kalm and Carson Hauptmann; a sister, Sherrie (Chuck) Hanaway, of Independence, and a brother-in-law, Greg Weepie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marlene Weepie.
Services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 – 6:00 p.m. before the service. Military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail, and Iowa Patriot Guard Riders. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Wounded Warriors Project. www.DahlFuneralHome.com
