Dennis Keane, age 60, of Woodbury, Minnesota, formerly of Des Moines and Waterloo, passed away peacefully at his home on January 16, 2019 surrounded by his family after a brief but valiant struggle against cancer.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Leslie, son, Patrick, and parents William and Arlene of Waterloo, Iowa.
Visitation will be Monday, January 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, Woodbury, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, Jan 22 at 11 a.m. at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, Woodbury, with visitation one hour prior to service. Lunch will be provided after mass, with internment following at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred and will be used toward funding Patrick’s future education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.