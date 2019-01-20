Try 1 month for 99¢
Dennis Keane, age 60, of Woodbury, Minnesota, formerly of Des Moines and Waterloo, passed away peacefully at his home on January 16, 2019 surrounded by his family after a brief but valiant struggle against cancer.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Leslie, son, Patrick, and parents William and Arlene of Waterloo, Iowa.

Visitation will be Monday, January 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, Woodbury, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, Jan 22 at 11 a.m. at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, Woodbury, with visitation one hour prior to service. Lunch will be provided after mass, with internment following at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred and will be used toward funding Patrick’s future education.

