Dennis K. Thomas

(1948-2020)
WATERLOO — Dennis Keith Thomas, 71, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 24, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1948, in Davenport, the son of Wilbur and Ester (Turner) Thomas.
Dennis worked at Goodwill in Waterloo.
Survivors: a brother, Rod (Gail) Thomas; a niece, Karen Huebbe; and four nephews, Sam Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Armond Hughes, and Alijah Hughes all of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Jackie Thomas.
Services: Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with graveside funeral services at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time in the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences may at www.kaisercorson.com.
Dennis loved drinking Pepsi, watching TV, and listening to music.
