Dennis K. Outeelt

(1946–2020)
Dennis Keith Outcelt was born September 9, 1946 in La Crosse, WI, son of Leo James Outcelt and Palma (Polly) Avis Hanson Outcelt Casberg.
Dennis attended school in La Crosse, WI, and after the family moved to Waterloo he attended West High School graduating in 1965. He worked for Ozark, TWA and American Airlines, retiring after 37 years. Dennis and Donna Marie Maledy were married Dec. 5, 2008.
Denny went to be with the lord Jesus Christ whom he loved on Aug. 1, 2020 after a lengthy hospital stay. By the grace of God he got to come home where he was able to visit and talk with his family and friends he loved so much and be with Buddy his dog.
Denny had a huge heart and was full of compassion. He loved working in the back yard with Donna and Buddy, the breakfast club (Bob, Gary, Denny L. And Charlie), talking to his friend Buck in Kansas, and talking about all sports which he was quite knowledgeable about. He never met a stranger that he could not converse with, loved telling stories on all subjects, he had a great sense of humor, all our family & friends get-togethers, loved music and his crossword puzzles which he was proficient at. His family, friends and Buddy loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed.
Denny is survived by his wife; two step-daughters, Lori Guidry and Kimberly (Scott) Sizemore; grandchildren Marisa Pledge, Gabby Wright, Craig Hronik, Elizabeth Guidry and Jamie Lynn McClure; 6 great-grandchildren; brother John (Mary Jane); sisters Kris (Nick) Heneghan, Sue (David) Bublitz, Mel (Gary) Chenevert; 7 nieces and nephews; family friends Basil (brother from another mother), Liz, Shane, Lisa and children in Prince Edward Island, Canada.
Preceded in death by his parents; son Richard Hronick; grandson Kingston Hronick; and sister Cathy Casberg Bartley.
Dennis gave the gift of live to the Iowa Donor Network. He was cremated per his wishes.
A celebrations of life will be held at a later date.
