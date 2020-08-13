Dennis K. Outcelt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946–2020)

Dennis Keith Outcelt was born September 9, 1946 in La Crosse, WI, son of Leo James Outcelt and Palma (Polly) Avis Hanson Outcelt Casberg.

Dennis attended school in La Crosse, WI, and after the family moved to Waterloo he attended West High School graduating in 1965. He worked for Ozark, TWA and American Airlines, retiring after 37 years. Dennis and Donna Marie Maledy were married Dec. 5, 2008.

Denny went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ whom he loved on Aug. 1, 2020 after a lengthy hospital stay. By the grace of God he got to come home where he was able to visit and talk with his family and friends he loved so much and be with Buddy his dog.

Denny had a huge heart and was full of compassion. He loved working in the back yard with Donna and Buddy, the breakfast club (Bob, Gary, Denny L. and Charlie), talking to his friend Buck in Kansas, and talking about all sports which he was quite knowledgeable about. He never met a stranger that he could not converse with, loved telling stories on all subjects, he had a great sense of humor, all our family & friends get-togethers, loved music and his crossword puzzles which he was proficient at. His family, friends and Buddy loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed.