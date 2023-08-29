Dennis Jay Kruger

DIKE—Dennis Jay Kruger, 80 of Dike, Iowa passed away from a heart attack on Thursday, August 24th in Iowa City.

Dennis was born on October 11, 1942, in rural Grundy County, the son of Jake, and Lillian (Finger) Kruger. Dennis attended Dike High School, and graduated with the class of 1961. From there, he worked for Petersen Seed, farmed and started to grow his family. Dennis was raised on a farm and throughout his life he continued his passion for family and farming. Dennis met Holly (Harris) Kruger of Marshalltown and remarried in 1980.

Dennis would often joke about being a simple farmer without a college education, but his legacy shows he was a sharp man, with a knack for creating successful businesses. He demanded perfection from himself, and was compassionate about the struggles of others. His discipline and work ethic were an inspiration to those around him and his experience meant that when Dennis spoke, people listened.

He was hardworking and industrious in nature. Among the businesses he built were Kruger Seed, Corn Country Beef Cattle Company, Fox Ridge Golf Course & Housing Development, and Kruger Farms. Although there were many challenges along the road, he met each one with the determination he became known for. Dennis, and his dedicated employees, helped Kruger Seed quickly grow into a respected brand on the national stage. Dennis would want to thank all the hardworking people he was blessed to work with along the way.

His faith was a cornerstone of his life and the source of his strength. Hanging from his rearview mirror was a piece of scripture that included the lines, “I pray that I welcome difficulties, that they may test my strength and build my character.” He was no stranger to loss. At times his faith was sorely tested but he always trusted in God’s plan.

Dennis cared a great deal for his community, and could be heard saying, he lived in “the best place in the world”. He could often be seen running, riding his bike around town, or attending a local sporting event. He donated generously to many projects in Dike and the surrounding communities, including helping fund the trails he loved to run and ride. He enjoyed pushing his limits, and working hard for the best possible performance. Dennis was a member of AA, the Cedar Valley Running Association, the Iowa Crop Improvement Board of Directors and bowled on many leagues. Dennis was a lifetime bowler, and even bowled a perfect game. Dennis lived his life with great intensity, and great passion. He also had a soft spot for children and loved spending time with his grandchildren over the past decades. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by: his Wife: Holly (Harris) Kruger, Parents: Jake and Lillian (Finger) Kruger, Sons: Kurt Kruger, and Phil Kruger, Daughter-In-Law: Jodi (Anderson) Kruger.

Left to cherish his memory are: Brother: Gerald (Opal) Kruger, Sister: Linda (John) Oberle, Daughters: Kimberly Kruger, Stacy Kruger, and Heidi Kruger. Grandchildren: Jacob Bear, Jessie Marie, Kody (Vanessa) Kruger, Klayton (Lauren) Kruger, and Django Vermeulen Kruger. Great-Grandchild: Kaden Kruger, and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends whom he treasured.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday August 29th from 3:00 – 7:30 at Fredsville Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be Wednesday August 30th 11:00 at Fredsville Lutheran Church. Memorials can be directed to the Fredsville Lutheran Church Building Fund.