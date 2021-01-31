October 14, 1955—January 21, 2021

Dennis James Utley was born October 14, 1955, to William and Berniece Utley in Waterloo, Iowa. Dennis lived in Sanford, Florida; and died January 21, 2021 of a sudden illness.

Dennis graduated from Waterloo’s West High School in 1974 and joined the US Navy to spend many years as a Fighting Sea Bee. Dennis also discovered a passion for scuba diving; and went diving in some of the most beautiful waters on Earth.

There is so much more to say about Dennis Utley that words cannot convey. His charismatic smile, infectious laugh, and loving nature are truly things that anyone who has ever met him; will miss.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, William and Berniece Utley of Waterloo, his older sister Mary Joan Utley of Waterloo, his nephew, William Thomas Utley of Pearland, TX, and his niece, Elizabeth Ilene Garcia, of Pearland, TX. Survivors are his sister Sally (Jim)Wentz of Waterloo, brother Donald (Anna) Utley of Waterloo, and Brother Thomas Utley of Pearland, TX. Dennis is also remembered by his nieces and nephews; Salina (Paul) Adams of Clear Lake, IA, Trista Nelsen of Waterloo, Jimmy (Kaylie) Wentz of Minneapolis, MN, Thomas (Jenna) Utley of Round Rock, TX, and Michael Utley of Pearland, TX. Dennis was a Great Uncle to 5 great nieces and 2 great nephews.