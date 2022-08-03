April 30, 1944-July 31, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dennis James Lenth, Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 30, 1944, in Farmersburg, Iowa, son of Lorado and Bernice Lenth. Denny graduated from MFL High School in 1962, then attended LaCrosse Business School. Denny attended Upper Iowa College in 1964 graduating in 1967 with a B.S. in Physical Education. He married Kathleen Bronn on April 15, 1967, in Fayette. Denny taught U.S. History and coached football, basketball, and baseball at West Central of Maynard. He continued coaching Football at Hudson High School. He was Assistant Football Coach at Cedar Falls High School for 28 years. Denny coached Football for 45 years with over 30 state play-off appearances and 1 State Championship. After retiring from teaching, Denny became a realtor with Oakridge Realtors in addition to becoming a General Contractor, building over 100 homes in the Cedar Valley.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Ruby Bronn; and brother-in-law, Jim Trotter. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy; daughters Teri (Anthony) Khazen of Western Springs, IL and Kristi (Nate) Tibben of Cedar Falls; grandchildren William and Lauren Khazen, Logan and Brady Tibben; his sister, Mary Ann (Steve) Koenig of Cedar Rapids and their daughters, Jenny Shirk and Jodi Koenig; and his father-in-law, William Bronn.

Denny's Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church with Visitation the evening prior from 4-7:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, both in Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future donation to the Cedar Falls' Tiger Performance Center