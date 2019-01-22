(1958-2019)
WATERLOO — Dennis J. Keane, 60, of Woodbury, Minn., formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, in Woodbury.
He was born Dec. 24, 1958, in Waterloo, son of William and Arlene Brock Keane.
Dennis graduated from Columbus High School in 1977 and received two degrees from Drake University. He was employed as a physical therapy assistant.
Survivors include: his wife; a son, Patrick of Woodbury; his parents, Bill and Arlene Keane of Waterloo; and two brothers, Thomas Keane of Zanesville, Ohio, and James (Jackie) Keane of Green Bay, Wis.
Services: 11 a.m. today, Jan. 22, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, with burial in Resurrection Cemetery, both in Woodbury. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, Woodbury, assisted the family.
Dennis was the athletic manager for most sports at Columbus High School and Drake University. He was the athletic trainer for the 1984 Taiwan Olympic Team.
