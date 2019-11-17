{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO --- Dennis J. Goetz, 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Davenport, died Friday, Nov. 15, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

He was born Dec. 8, 1944, in Davenport, son of Raymond and Mildred Wishart Goetz. He married Carol Gould in 1971 in Davenport. Dennis served in the U.S. Army in the First Infantry Division, including a tour during Vietnam. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Northern Iowa and was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, for many years.

Dennis was a teacher of industrial technology at Waterloo East High School and at Columbus High School where he also was the wrestling coach. His teaching career consisted of well over 30 years.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Kurt (Lillian Kabakali) Goetz, of Los Angeles, Calif.; a daughter, Kimberly (Steve) Oliver of Bonaire, Ga.; a granddaughter, Kaylie; a sister, Carol Bargmann of Sartell, Minn.; four sisters-in-law, Maureen Goetz of Cedar Falls, Ann Goetz of East Moline, Ill., Donna Goetz of Decatur, Ill., and Nancy Gould of West DesMoines.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Raymond, Richard, and David Goetz, and two sisters, Lois Minard and Mary Mattson.

Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where at 4 p.m. full military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. As Dennis requested, there will be no additional services.

Dennis shared his love of wrestling with his student wrestlers at Columbus, and after retirement you would find him at meets cheering on the team. He enjoyed the students he had the pleasure to work with. His laugh and his determination will be in the hearts of those who knew him.

