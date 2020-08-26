Dennis J. Garthoff

Dennis J. “Denny” Garthoff, 79, of Waterloo, died Monday, August 24 at his home. He was born February 22, 1941 in Waterloo, son of Bernard and Elda Schultz Garthoff. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He married Mary Gene “Genie” Cochran June 12, 1964 at First United Methodist Church, Waterloo; she died October 10, 2006. He worked at Craft Cochran for over 30 years. He also owned and operated Sub City II and retired as a realtor. He was a member of Waterloo VFW Post #1623, Waterloo AMVETS Post #19, Waterloo American Legion Post #138 and Waterloo Eagles Club Aerie #764.