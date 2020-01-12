Dennis J. “Boo Man” Swartz

Boo attended the Waterloo Schools, then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War serving two tours in the Mekong Delta with the 169th Engineering Company and the 524 Signal Company Charlie Company as a sergeant. He then worked for 10 years in construction in the Boston area and then the San Francisco Bay area. He returned to the Waterloo area for a few years before heading to Clearwater Beach, Fla., where he lived for 20 years working as a certified fish cutter. In 2009 ill health forced him to return to Waterloo to be closer to family.