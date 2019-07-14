{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis Hundley

Dennis Hundley

Dennis Hundley (76) of Cedar Falls, IA, born November 22, 1942 to Leo and Frances Hundley, passed away on June 15, 2019 in Avondale, AZ.

He married Ellen Porath on December 14, 1963 in Shell Rock. After working at Henke Manufacturing, and Engineering Equipment, he retired from John Deere after 33 years working as a mechanical engineer at the PEC.

Dennis enjoyed racing stock cars, watching NASCAR, working on tractors, mowing lawns, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, spoiling the family dog, and spending his winters in Arizona.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ellen; daughter Penny (Leo) Jacobs of Surprise, AZ; Dennis Hundley of Marion, IA; Pam (Tom) Whitney of Ames, IA; and Paula Hundley of Cedar Falls, IA; 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Kenny of Sumter, SC; Judy and Carolyn of Cedar Falls, IA; and Jim of Waverly, IA.

Celebration of Life will be held on July 18, 2019, at 2 p.m at the Riviera-Roose Events Center, 307 Maple St., Janesville, IA. A lunch will follow along with a time to share memories with family and friends until 7 p.m. Cards and memorials can be sent to 30001 Butler Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dennis Hundley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments