{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis Hartness

Dennis Hartness

(1946-2019)

WATERLOO — Dennis Lee Hartness, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 3, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Iowa to Clifford Scheridan and Armond Maxine Petersen Hartness.

Dennis graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in May 1965. He worked at Control-O-Fax for several years. He then worked at John Deere for five years as a material handler, and later was a courier driver and a taxi cab driver.

Survived by: three sons, Richard, Neil and Daniel; two daughters, Debra and Sharon; four brothers, Clifford Hartness of Clarksville‚ Steven Hartness of Capitola‚ Rick (Karrie) Hoeg of New Hope‚ Minn., and Bryan (Susan) Hoeg of Clarksville; a sister, Christie Smith of Craig; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Carolyn; and a brother, Allan.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Hartness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments