Dennis Hartness

(1946-2019)
WATERLOO — Dennis Lee Hartness, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 3, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Iowa to Clifford Scheridan and Armond Maxine Petersen Hartness.
Dennis graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in May 1965. He worked at Control-O-Fax for several years. He then worked at John Deere for five years as a material handler, and later was a courier driver and a taxi cab driver.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: three sons, Richard, Neil and Daniel; two daughters, Debra and Sharon; four brothers, Clifford Hartness of Clarksville‚ Steven Hartness of Capitola‚ Rick (Karrie) Hoeg of New Hope‚ Minn., and Bryan (Susan) Hoeg of Clarksville; a sister, Christie Smith of Craig; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Carolyn; and a brother, Allan.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.