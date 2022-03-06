October 14, 1947-March 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dennis H. “Denny” Gibbs, 74, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 3, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.

He was born October 14, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Howard F. and Katherine H. Ozimek Gibbs.

Denny graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1965. He earned his associate degree from NIACC in 1967 and Bachelor’s in English from Wartburg College in 1974.

He married Mary Kaye Speers; they later divorced. Denny then married Jeanette “Jenny” Glasson (Hosper) on April 6, 1985, in Waterloo.

He owned G&G Music in Waterloo. He was in several bands throughout his life including: Above Ground, Footloose, Surprise, IBTC, Pete Klint Quintet, Back Alley Band, Fabulous Pawns, Big Louie, Sugar Daddy, Denny & the Dynamics, and a brief stint as a sit-in keyboardist for the Everly Brothers in the 1960’s during their Midwest Tour. One of his most prized possessions was a gold album he obtained as a keyboardist for Stone Sour. He was part of many recordings over the years through Catamount Recording Studio in Cedar Falls. He was a charter member of the Crew MC.

When he wasn’t spending time on the water, making music, or with his friends, he enjoyed gardening, riding his motorcycle, or relaxing with a premium Old Milwaukee Light.

Denny is survived by his wife; son, Christopher Gibbs‚ Waterloo; his beloved cats, Bella, Zoey, and Gizmo; and an extended family of many beloved friends, relatives, musicians, and bikers. Preceded in death by his parents.

Family Direct Memorial Services: 1:00 PM Saturday, March 12 at Hope City Church, Waterloo. There will be a Celebration of Life at Antique Acres in Cedar Falls following the memorial service.

Memorials may be directed to Dennis Gibbs Benefit Savings at Veridian Credit Union.

