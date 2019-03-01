Try 3 months for $3
Dennis Gene Peters 72, of Grundy Center, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Grundy County Hospital. Services will be March 8 at Finchford Community Bible Church at 10:30 a.m. Luncheon will follow service. Memorials may be directed to Finchford Community Bible Church.

