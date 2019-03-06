Dennis G. Peters

(1946-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Dennis Gene Peters, 72, of Grundy Center, died Feb. 26 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
He was born Nov. 4, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Henry Peters Jr. and Ethel (Nutt) Peters. He married Janice Slater on Dec. 27, 1969, at United Methodist Church in Grundy Center.
He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1966 and later from the Police Academy in Sheldon. He completed the FBI Finger Printing course and earned his chef’s license in Germany in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Vietnam War. Dennis was the former post commander and lifetime member of the VFW Post 3983 in La Porte City. He was a farmer, a chef in the Army, a police chief, an electrician, a plumber, heating and cooling technician, an over the road trucker and Iowa Select hog farmer. He retired in 2001.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, William (Breanna) Peters of Allison and Robert (Mindy) Peters of Gladbrook; six grandchildren, Mike and Matthew Iverson, Henry and Katherine Peters and Brody and Paxton Peters; a great-grandson, Avery Iverson; and a sister, Kathleen Peters of LaPorte City.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his mother and father-in-law.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Finchford Community Bible Church, 10307 Winslow Road, Janesville, followed by a luncheon. Casual wear is requested. Private burial will be at a later date. There will be no visitation.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Dennis loved fishing, his house boat on the lake in Coralville, spending time with his family and grandchildren and telling his hundreds and hundreds of stories.
