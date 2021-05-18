July 22, 1943-May 15, 2021

WAVERLY-Dennis Fred Yungtum, age 77, of Waverly, Iowa, died Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Dennis was born on July 22, 1943, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Fred and Norma (Plaster) Yungtum. He was raised in Sumner, Iowa and graduated from the Sumner High School in 1963. He then entered the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1967. On August 10, 1965, Dennis was united in marriage to Barb Youngblut at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sumner. The couple made their home in Waverly where Dennis worked for the City of Waverly and then John Deere in the Purchasing Department before retiring in 2001.

Dennis was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. He enjoyed fishing, birdwatching, spending winters in Texas, working in the yard, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Thomas E. Woods American Legion Post 223 in Sumner for 54 years.

Dennis’s memory is honored by: wife, Barb Yungtum of Waverly; two sons, Derek (Kim) Yungtum of Elkhorn, Nebraska and Jason (Lynn) Yungtum of Gretna, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Duncan, Ethan, Mia, Izabella, Graham, and Finley Yungtum; his mother, Norma; and and a sister, Sharon (Darrell) Hirsch of Waverly. He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be livestreaming the service. Burial will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Sumner. Memorials may be directed to Dennis’s family for later designation, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com or 319-352-1187.