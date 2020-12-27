December 2, 1949—December 21, 2020

Dennis Fischels, 71 of Waterloo, died Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 2, 1949 in Waterloo the son of William and Lorraine Weiden-Fischels. He graduated from Don Bosco High School. He married Connie Timmer in 1974 in Gilbertville, she preceded him in death in 2016. He worked as a Mechanic at Smitty’s Tire and Appliance in Waterloo. He enjoyed spending time with friends and watching racing.

Survivors include: 2 daughters, Jenny (Tim) McGee of Waterloo, and Jodi (Alex Mata) Fischels of Longmont CO; a stepdaughter, Shelly (Kevin) Wright of Longmont CO; a stepson, Scott (Jean) Timmer of Ankeny; 3 sisters, Barbara (Mike) Wagner of Waterloo, Carol Fischels of Waterloo and Debra Fischels of Gilbertville; a brother, Thomas Fischels of Gibertville; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; stepson, Chris Timmer and granddaughter, Tiffanie Wright.

A celebration of life will be held a later date. Memorials may be directed to family.