Dennis Earl Smith, 75, of Monona, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Garden View in Monona.

Dennis Earl was born Feb. 25, 1944 to Clarence and Mabel (Park) Smith in Cedar Falls.

Dennis graduated from Cedar Falls High School and worked as a machinist for Viking Plumbing in Cedar Falls.

Dennis is survived by his three children: Scott (Teresa) Smith of Garner, Richard (Dina) Smith of Gresham, Oregon, and Paula (Dave) Gallup of Longmont, Colo.; two grandchildren; and four siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings; and a daughter, Rebecca Smith.

No services are planned at this time. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is in charge of arrangements.

