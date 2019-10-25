Dennis Earl Smith, 75, of Monona, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Garden View in Monona.
Dennis Earl was born Feb. 25, 1944 to Clarence and Mabel (Park) Smith in Cedar Falls.
Dennis graduated from Cedar Falls High School and worked as a machinist for Viking Plumbing in Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Dennis is survived by his three children: Scott (Teresa) Smith of Garner, Richard (Dina) Smith of Gresham, Oregon, and Paula (Dave) Gallup of Longmont, Colo.; two grandchildren; and four siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings; and a daughter, Rebecca Smith.
No services are planned at this time. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.