October 1, 1943-May 17, 2022
Dennis E. Lovejoy “Dennie”, 78, of Dover, AR, formerly of La Porte City, IA, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Russellville, AR.
Memorial service will be 2:00PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Locke Funeral Services, Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.
