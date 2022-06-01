 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis E. Lovejoy

Dennis E. Lovejoy

October 1, 1943-May 17, 2022

Dennis E. Lovejoy “Dennie”, 78, of Dover, AR, formerly of La Porte City, IA, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Russellville, AR.

Memorial service will be 2:00PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Locke Funeral Services, Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.

