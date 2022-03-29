August 23, 1941-March 26, 2022

WATERLOO-Dennis E. Hogan, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 26, 2022 at home.

He was born August 23, 1941, in Waterloo, son of Eugene and LaDonna Costello Hogan.

Dennis graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army where he was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, NC. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Northern Iowa in 1966 and Certified Public Accountant certificate in 1968. Dennis began his career work as a CPA in 1966 for what would become Hogan-Hansen, a professional CPA firm. He retired in 2013.

Dennis married Camile K. Stephenson on April 28, 1962 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

He was very supportive of many local organizations and business, most notably the Gallagher Bluedorn Preforming Arts Center. He and Camille were the co-chairs of the large gift fundraiser for GBPAC.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Camille of Waterloo; daughter, Stephanie (David) Hogan LeCompte of Whitefish‚ MT; three grandchildren, Nathaniel, Meta, and Caroline LeCompte; brother, Michael (Gina) Hogan of Columbus, OH, sister, Sally (Rocco) Mascaro of Farmington, CT, sister Donna Marie (James) Stockton of Richmond, VA, and brother, Patrick (Patty) Hogan of Iowa City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering: 4:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, March 30 at Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo.

Memorials: May be directed to the House of Hope Cedar Valley or Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.