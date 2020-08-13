× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1944-2020)

WATERLOO—Dennis Duryee, 76, of Waterloo, died Sunday Aug. 9, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services in Waterloo. He was born June 20, 1944 in Gladewater, TX, the son of Wendell E. and Agnes (Peacock) Duryee. He graduated from Charles City High School and obtained his AA degree in marketing management. Dennis worked as a linotype operator and typesetter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include: two grandsons; Austin (Mariah) Corson of Waterloo and Aaron Corson of Cedar Falls; great-grandson, Jaxson Corson of Waterloo; and niece, Rene Nelson of New Hampton.

Preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Duryee; daughter, Melissa Peterson; and sister, Linda Nelson.

Funeral Service will be at 1 PM, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the Kearns Funeral Service. Burial in Calvary Cemetery in Waterloo will full military rites.

Memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans.

Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Duryee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.