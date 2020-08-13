(1944-2020)
WATERLOO—Dennis Duryee, 76, of Waterloo, died Sunday Aug. 9, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services in Waterloo. He was born June 20, 1944 in Gladewater, TX, the son of Wendell E. and Agnes (Peacock) Duryee. He graduated from Charles City High School and obtained his AA degree in marketing management. Dennis worked as a linotype operator and typesetter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include: two grandsons; Austin (Mariah) Corson of Waterloo and Aaron Corson of Cedar Falls; great-grandson, Jaxson Corson of Waterloo; and niece, Rene Nelson of New Hampton.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Duryee; daughter, Melissa Peterson; and sister, Linda Nelson.
Funeral Service will be at 1 PM, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the Kearns Funeral Service. Burial in Calvary Cemetery in Waterloo will full military rites.
Memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans.
Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.