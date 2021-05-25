June 1, 1953-May 24, 2021

JANESVILLE-Dennis “Denny” Osborn, 67, of Janesville died at his home on Monday, May 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 1, 1953, the son of Robert “Dale” and Ann (Meyer) Osborn. He married Nancy Kingery on October 23, 1976 in Greene, Iowa. In 1980, he opened Waterloo Auto Parts Salvage Yard with his father, Dale, and he farmed for many years. He was an active member of Iowa Automotive Recyclers Association, ARA, URG, and Team PRP.

Denny raced Dirt Late Models(#72) for over 30 years and was the 1989 IMCA National Points Champion. Over the years, he won multiple championships at numerous tracks. He was inducted into the Independence Motor Speedway, Hawkeye Downs, and Hamilton County Speedway Hall of Fames.

He enjoyed his summers at their lake home with his family. He attended many Nascar races over the years. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports and his grandson race micro mod race cars. In his final days he found joy in riding to pick the grandkids up from school and getting ice cream with them.