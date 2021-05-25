June 1, 1953-May 24, 2021
JANESVILLE-Dennis “Denny” Osborn, 67, of Janesville died at his home on Monday, May 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 1, 1953, the son of Robert “Dale” and Ann (Meyer) Osborn. He married Nancy Kingery on October 23, 1976 in Greene, Iowa. In 1980, he opened Waterloo Auto Parts Salvage Yard with his father, Dale, and he farmed for many years. He was an active member of Iowa Automotive Recyclers Association, ARA, URG, and Team PRP.
Denny raced Dirt Late Models(#72) for over 30 years and was the 1989 IMCA National Points Champion. Over the years, he won multiple championships at numerous tracks. He was inducted into the Independence Motor Speedway, Hawkeye Downs, and Hamilton County Speedway Hall of Fames.
He enjoyed his summers at their lake home with his family. He attended many Nascar races over the years. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports and his grandson race micro mod race cars. In his final days he found joy in riding to pick the grandkids up from school and getting ice cream with them.
Surviving to share special memories include his wife, Nancy of 44 years; his son, Brad (Shelly) Osborn of Janesville; his daughter, Bethany (Jeremy) Heidemann of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Klaire, Kolton and Maggie; an honorary grandchild, Katie Crock; his father, Dale (Carol Mae) Osborn of Cedar Falls; two stepbrothers, Jeffrey (Sherry) Sabbath and Michael (Gloria) Sabbath, all of Illinois; his sister, Kathleen (Stan) Gerdes of Florida; his stepsister, Cindy Horbochuk of Washington; and two half sisters, Teresa Osborn of Cedar Falls and Melinda (John) Severson of Decorah.
Denny was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Osborn.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Janesville Riviera-Roose Events Center. Visitation will be from 3-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Memorials in honor of Denny Osborn can be directed to the University of Iowa Cancer Center.
Address: U of I Center for Advancement, PO Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.