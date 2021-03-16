May 23, 1940-March 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Dennis Dean Kammerman, 80, of Waterloo died Friday, March 12 at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

He was born May 23, 1940 in Monticello, Iowa, son of Anton and Dessie Sprague Kammerman. He married Barbara Ann Walentine December 9, 1961 at First Presbyterian Church Waterloo, 59 years married.

Dennis graduated from East High School and went on to serve our country for eight years in the United States Air Force. The Air Force took him and Barb to Germany, Vandenberg AFB, and California. He was employed with John Deere in maintenance, retiring after 30 years. Dennis was a member of the American Legion, Eagles Club and a life-time member of the Evansdale AMVETS and VFW.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara; three children, Jody (Jon) Fruetel of Cosmos, Minnesota, Sue (Wayne) Peyton of Rowley, and Paul (Monica) Kammerman of Savannah, Georgia; six grandchildren, Amanda Hansen, Jake (Katie) Hansen, Joseph Kammerman, Taylor Fruetel, Madi Kammerman, and Ruby Fruetel; five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Aiden, Aubrie, Elena, and Abigail; two sisters, Judy (Larry) Gordish of Arkansas, and Brenda Hirsch of Evansdale.

Preceded by: his parents, two sisters, Pauline Hillman, and Betty Metzger, a brother, Ron Kammerman.