Dennis D. Peters

(1958-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Dennis Dale Peters, 60, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 7, at MercyOne/Sartori Memorial Hospital of Cedar Falls.
He was born Sept. 14, 1958, in Sumner, son of Wilbert and Darlene (Schlewitz) Peters. He married Connie Louise (Sander) Harding on Dec. 31, 1999, at Orchard Hill Reformed Church of Cedar Falls.
He graduated from Tripoli High School in 1976. Dennis worked for United Parcel Service for 30 years, retiring in 2009. He then worked at the Cedar Falls Rec Center, followed by being owner/technician of Cedar Valley Fitness Repair. Dennis served as an official for swimming at high school, college, Big 10 and NCAA events. He was a member of the Cedar Valley Cyclists and participated in RABGRAI.
Survived by: his wife; his estranged son, Eric Peters of California; his stepsons, Josh and Nick Harding of Cedar Falls; his mother of Readlyn; his brothers, Dave (Mary) Peters of Janesville, Marv (Diane) Peters of Ely and Jim (Lois) Peters of Readlyn; his sisters, Carol (Norm) Menefee of Cedar Falls and Audrey (Larry) Norte of Pine Island, Minn.; his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Marge Sander of Cedar Falls; his nieces and nephews, Marcus (Jess) Peters, Craig (Sarah) Peters, Nicholas Menefee, Jen (Aaron) Schaldecker, Angi Hand, Patti (Kyle) Spowart, Sam (Matt) Lambert, Sabrina Norte (fiancé, Jake Berger) and Stephanie Norte (fiancé, Derek Titus); many other relatives; and his Morkies, Burley and Brewster.
Preceded in death by: his father; a stepson, Neil Harding; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home. All are invited to wear their Panthers, Chicago Bears or Chicago Cubs apparel for the visitation and funeral service in Dennis’ honor.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Dennis was always busy, helpful and giving to anybody who sought help, advice or the right tool for any job. As a passionate UNI Panther fan, he supported the athletic teams in many ways. Most of all, he was the consummate gentleman who treated his beloved wife as a treasure up to his final moments.
