Dennis D. Kayser

(1959-2019)
JESUP -- Dennis Dean Kayser, 59, of Jesup, died at home Thursday, April 11, of brain cancer.
He was born Sept. 10, 1959, in Independence, son of Anthony Joseph Kayser and Germain Catherine (Steils) Kayser. On April 3, 1982, he married Lisa Kay Schmitz at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.
He graduated from Jesup High School in 1977. Dennis worked in construction for a number of years until 1988 when he and Lisa opened their spray foam business, Arctic Seal. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, and the Hook ‘n’ Liner Sportsman Club.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Kristi (Ryan) Bear of Summerville, S.C., Brittney (Jimmy) Hughes of Robins and Stacey (Jordan) Conrad of Jesup; four grandchildren, Laken Bear, Harper Bear, Hayden Hughes and Bryson Conrad; three brothers, Dan (Teresa) Kayser of Waterloo, Gary Kayser of Jesup and Kenny (Annette) Kayser of Denton, Texas; three sisters, Linda (Scott Morris) Kayser of Raymond, Karen (Rick) Kayser-Kemp of Tripoli and Sharon Kayser of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father, Anthony Kayser; his mother, Germain Decker; his stepfather, Charles “Chuck” Decker; and a brother-in-law, Darrell Schmitz.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 8 p.m. parish vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: will be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
“Life is Good” - Dennis liked to be with his friends while hunting, ice fishing, and playing volleyball; he enjoyed watching his girls play sports; and he loved to be with his grandchildren.
