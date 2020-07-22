Dennis D. “Denny” Rathjen
Dennis D. “Denny” Rathjen, age 68, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Friendship Village, in Waterloo. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Marengo Cemetery, with Pastor Don Dovre officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m., until service time at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed in Dennis' name to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Rathjen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.