Dennis D. “Denny” Rathjen, age 68, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Friendship Village, in Waterloo. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Marengo Cemetery, with Pastor Don Dovre officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m., until service time at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed in Dennis' name to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com

